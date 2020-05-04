Fadillah: Contractors resuming operations during CMCO required to comply with MKN’s SOP

KUCHING: All contractors resuming operations during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) are required to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the National Security Council (MKN), said Senior Minister (Infrastructure) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is Works Minister, pointed out that compliance with the SOP is essential to ensure safety of employees and prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection to the construction site and its surrounding areas.

“The SOP includes ensuring that all foreign workers undergo a screening test for Covid-19 and to be free of infection before they can start working.

“All workers should be checked and have their temperatures recorded before entering construction sites daily, and any symptoms detected through daily screening must be reported to the nearest Health Office for further action,” he said in a press statement today.

Fadillah said the government will not compromise on SOP compliance and will take strict actions including closing the construction site and retracting the operation permits of contractors who fail to comply with the SOP.

He cited an example of a recent case in Kuala Lumpur, where the site was immediately closed following checks that showed noncompliance with the SOP, with foreign workers from Bangladesh being tested positive for the virus.

“The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) have been conducting daily monitoring on construction projects nationwide since the construction sector was allowed to operate in the third phase of the MCO.

“In Kuala Lumpur alone, CIDB carries out monitoring of at least 80 sites daily, including on public holidays and weekends,” he said.