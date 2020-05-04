Four-foot long crocodile captured in front of petrol station in Lutong

MIRI: A four-foot long crocodile was captured after it was found in front of a petrol station in Lutong last night.

In a statement to the media, a Lopeng Fire and Rescue (Bomba Lopeng) spokesperson said a team of firefighters were rushed to the scene at around 10pm last night upon receiving calls from members of the public.

“Upon arriving there, the team found a four-foot long crocodile on the road. The team immediately captured the reptile,” it said.

It added that the reptile was later released into the nearby river.