Furniture shop destroyed in fire

PENAMPANG: A furniture shop which had been operating here for 12 years was completely destroyed in a fire yesterday.

Homemart Furniture, Donggongon branch, suffered total damage in the fire which started about 5.15pm. The fire was believed to have escalated due to wind and rain. It was reported that a car was also destroyed during the incident.

The fire was reportedly put out around 7.30pm. It is believed to be the biggest fire in Sabah since the Movement Control Order (MCO) commenced on March 18.

During the fire, Homemart Furniture still updated its Facebook page with special offers on new arrivals with free delivery. As their other outlets in Likas, Tamparuli and Manggatal are closed during the MCO, Homemart Furniture took to promoting their products online with free delivery service.