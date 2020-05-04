Govt to discuss heavier punishment for drunk drivers — Hamzah

PADANG BESAR: The Home Ministry will hold discussions with the Transport Ministry on how the Road Transport Act 1987 can be strengthened to mete out heavier punishment on drunk drivers.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said both ministries will hold discussions to determine if the heavier penalties should be in the form of fines or imprisonment.

“This to ensure drivers are more careful and not handle vehicles when they are drunk,” he told reporters after a working visit to Perlis yesterday.

Hamzah also advised the public to adhere to directives throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, including not driving late at night unless they have valid reasons.

The media reported that a policeman was killed after he was hit by a four-wheel-drive vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver while he was manning the Covid-19 roadblock at the Kajang South Toll Plaza at the Kajang-Seremban Expressway early yesterday morning.

Hamzah conveyed his condolences to the victim’s family and hoped such incidents would not recur.

In another development, Hamzah said the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), which takes effect today, was not a licence for total freedom, adding that the public would still need to comply with regulations and directives.

He said although roadblocks will continue, enforcement will not be as strict as during the previous MCO phases.

“Roadblocks in red zones will continue to be mounted while green zones will see some reduction compared to before this,” he said. — Bernama