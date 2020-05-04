Half a million masks for districts in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Face masks will be distributed to districts throughout Sabah soon.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili disclosed this yesterday after inspecting the repackaging of some 500,000 face masks from the Federal Government at the multi-purpose hall of the Federal Government Administrative Complex, here.

“These face masks will be distributed to users at the district level across Sabah. The supply is coordinated by the Implementation and Coordination Unit (ICU) under the Prime Minister’s Department through the members of parliament (MPs) and state assembly representatives (ADUNs).

“The MPs and ADUNs will then distribute them to frontliners, low-income families and school children,” he said.

The Kota Marudu Member of Parliament said that last month, some 2.52 million face masks were handed over to the State Government from the Federal Government for distribution to districts throughout the state.

Maximus also commended the hard work of officers and staff of ICU and Malaysia Civil Defence Force (CDF), assisted by volunteers, to repackage the face masks to smaller packets and ready for distribution.

“I would like to urge the public to wear masks when in public places, especially in crowded areas, to prevent possible spread of Covid-19. With your sense of responsibility and support, together we will be able to contain this pandemic,” he said.

Also present were Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor, Sabah Development Officer Datuk Ruji Ubi and Sabah CDF director Colonel Kamal Mokhtar.