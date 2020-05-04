Inter-state travel forms available on PDRM Facebook, Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public can get the inter-state travel forms through the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Facebook page and Twitter from today, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

He said the public would then have to print and fill out the form before taking it to the nearest police station for approval.

“However, this is only applicable to civilians in Peninsular Malaysia who do not have the Gerak Malaysia application facility to apply for the inter-state travel.

“The application can be made starting today but the public will need to make an appointment with the nearest station for the delivery of forms to avoid congestion,” he said at a special press conference in Bukit Aman here yesterday.

He said approval would be given on the same day the form was submitted.

Meanwhile, in another development, Huzir informed police had detained 28,992 individuals for various offenses during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period from March 18 until Saturday.

He said of the total, 15,792 people or 54.4 per cent had been prosecuted in court.

“In the MCO from March 18 to April 28, a total of 27,061 individuals were arrested and 13,980 were indicted in court while from April 29 to May 2, 1,987 persons were detained and 1,812 charged in court,” he said.

Asked if the PDRM was ready for the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) today, Huzir said the authorities had made preparations.

Huzir said every district police chief was prepared to face any possibility including public congestions in several locations of focus starting today.

“We are expecting congestions but the police are ready to monitor them,” he said.— Bernama