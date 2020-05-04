Ismail Sabri: All rules under Act 342 remain enforced despite easing of certain restrictions under CMCO

KUCHING: All rules under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) remain enforced despite the easing of certain restrictions under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said there has been some confusions among the people who thought that Act 342 was no longer enforced now that the MCO has been relaxed.

“It is still the same even though the MCO is now known as CMCO. So Act 342 is still enforced,” he said during his daily press conference on the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Putrajaya today.

He said action will still be taken against those who violate the Act such as violates can be compounded up to RM1,000, imprisoned not more than 6 months or both for not complying with the MCO.

“For business premises who failed to comply with the rules or standard operating procedure (SOP), action can be taken against them under Act 342 and their business can also be shut down,” he added.

He reminded the people that all rules under the Act are gazetted.

“When the first phase of MCO moved on to the second phase, the rules under Act 342 is gazetted based on the starting date until the ending date.

“All rules which were gazetted before the second phase of MCO will be cancelled.

“For example, during the fourth phase of the MCO, we gazetted that two persons are allowed to travel in a car. But now under this new phase (CMCO), we have gazetted that a maximum of four family members from the same house will be allowed to travel in a vehicle.

“As such, all rules which were gazetted under the fourth phase are now cancelled because we have gazetted new rules under CMCO.”

He hoped that the people will no longer be confused by this because the country is now subjected to Act 342 and rules gazetted under CMCO.

“I hope the rakyat are now more aware of this and will comply with the rules and SOP under CMCO,” he said.