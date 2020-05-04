Long queues outside BSN Sibu as second BPN payouts roll out

SIBU: A long queue formed today outside Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Sibu branch as the second phase of the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) payout rolls out today.

Nevertheless, Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that so far, everything was in order and under control.

“I went there to observe the situation myself. Rela is assisting to control the crowd and the situation while our police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) also made announcements advising the members of public to keep their distance,” he said.

A Rela personnel in-charge, only wished to be identified as Ling, said everything was under control and the crowd had been cooperative.

“We use numbering to make sure that those coming will stay in line. No one can simply cut the line anyhow they like. However, for elderly or pregnant women, we will give them priority to go in first,” she said.

According to her, four Rela members including herself were stationed at the area to help control the crowd.

She said the police had even advised the members of the public not to cause any commotion and to be cooperative with the Rela stationed at the area.

Ling said that they commenced their duty at the area at 6.30am, preparing the numbers and to designate the line and area for the members of the public.

“Every time we arrived, some of the members of the public were already here. I was told that some came as early as 4am to queue up,” she said.

She added that all Rela members would stay until the bank is closed.

Meanwhile, a member of a public Khalid Mohd Yusuf, 34, said he had been waiting for his brother to collect his BPN payout since 8am.

He said the queue was already very long when he arrived. However, he was relieved that the crowd was under control.