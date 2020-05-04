Most feel not the right time to relax MCO

KUCHING: Sarawak’s decision not to implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) has received mixed reactions from the public though they urged that certain industries be open up gradually according to zones.

Kuching South City councillor Iskandar Sharkawi, 51, said the prolonged Movement Control Order (MCO) had no doubt cost the business community huge losses in revenue, productivity and opportunities.

But he feared the CMCO might give the public a false sense of complacency that the Covid-19 was under control, thinking that they could go back to normal life without observing the safety measures.

“As a business owner I am fully aware that without good health, being wealthy is meaningless.

“Therefore, with the current status of Covid-19 in Sarawak, I support our government’s decision to maintain the status quo of MCO, despite facing future uncertainties on the economic front due to this pandemic,” he said.

For Judith Skinner, 53, from Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), the decision made by the federal government to open up certain business sectors beginning May 4 caught many off guard.

She supports the Sarawak government’s move not to follow suit the federal government’s decision, pointing out there should at least be some kind of preparedness to slowly move toward lifting the full MCO based on the declining trend of Covid-19 infection.

“While we do understand the need for opening up businesses and economic sectors, I think the decision and announcement to open up on May 4 caught many of us off guard.

“There should be some kind of preparedness and why not wait until May 12, it is just a matter of nine days gap,” said Skinner.

As a resident of a red zone and looking at the number of cases, opening up economic sectors too soon is a bit too risky, she added.

“I personally feel that it’s a little bit too risky to open up too soon. I think the state government is doing the right thing not to opt for easing of MCO as announced by the prime minister.”

Jack Kho, 47, owner of a medical devices provider, also agrees that opening up businesses and economic sectors too soon might cause the next wave of pandemic.

“People are still paranoid about the situation. You can see people in West Malaysia signing petitions to ask the federal government to rethink their decision to allow businesses to open too early.

“As a businessman, I do understand although our industry (supply of medical equipment) for now is not very much affected but some industries, maybe those in green zones, should be opened gradually especially in view of Hari Raya and Gawai coming up,” he said.

Kho is concerned about the effect of MCO on those who are daily paid who need to put food on the table for their families.

“It’s a wise decision made by the state government but maybe those in green zones should be opened up gradually for the livelihood of the people.

“When the premises are opened, people must continue to practise social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands regularly and not be complacent,” he said.

Christina Chai, 43, a beauty consultant, agrees totally with the state government’s decision to not open businesses and industries too soon though she understands the implications on the owners and employees.

“I agree with the measures taken, it is a wise decision by the state government and we have our own pressures as well to sustain our businesses but we have alternative, that is doing business online. It is better to be safe than sorry later, and it is not easy either for the state government to decide which type of businesses or industries that could be opened not involving crowds. We understand the predicaments for safety reasons. I rather wait until MCO is lifted,” said Chai, who sells skincare products online.

Meanwhile, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos lauded the decision by the state government as very good and wise.

“Sarawak government did the right thing. Why open up on May 4 and not wait for a few more days till May 12 as previously agreed and accepted?

“It is not that we disagree with Putrajaya but that we have the lingering fear that opening up too early or too prematurely may and likely create a second wave as what happened in Singapore and Hokkaido, Japan,” said Minos.

“If we exercise a little patience and see how things are by May 12, if the death and the infection curve is flat by May 8, probably we can progressively open up by the designated date.

“Of course, economically we all suffer mentally and physically since March 18 when the MCO was declared. But we have to comply fully with it for our own good and for the good of Sarawak and Malaysia,” he said.

At a press conference on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said all current laws under the existing MCO still apply, and businesses and the various economic sectors in the state will stay closed until a study is completed.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced that under the CMCO most economic and social activities would be allowed to resume from May 4, except for those that involve mass gatherings and expose the public to the risk of Covid-19 infection.