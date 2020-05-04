No CMCO in Sabah – CM

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Government has decided not to implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in order to continue its efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal said the State Government has decided not to implement the CMCO that was announced on May 1.

He said Sabah would maintain the implementation of Phase 4 of the MCO which would end on May 12.

Shafie said the State Government has made the stand to continue its efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, and to ensure the people were not exposed to the risk of infection.

“I urge the people to continue to comply with Phase 4 of the MCO,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On Labour Day, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that almost all businesses would be allowed to resume their operations beginning today, under strict condition.

The move, however, was not met well by many Malaysians, who raised concerns that all the hard work of the past month to contain the pandemic could be for nothing, and that this could lead to a new Covid-19 wave.

Following Muhyiddin’s announcement, Sarawak on Saturday decided not to implement the CMCO until it has studied the implications it would have on the state.

This was followed swiftly by Kedah, claiming that the implementation would be postponed until a decision was made by the state’s Covid-19 special security committee meeting on Tuesday.

Selangor also decided it wants to prevent a “crash landing”, with the state to restrict the number of businesses that would resume operations, to avoid a spike in cases.

The Selangor government will not allow restaurants in the state to have dine-ins.

However, restaurants and eateries will be allowed to operate from 7am to 10pm daily for take away and delivery services.

Food vendors without premises and food trucks will only be allowed to resume operations after May 12 when the movement control order ends, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in a statement yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan will also not be implementing the CMCO today.

Its state secretary Datuk Dr Razali Malik said that the state will only be allowing “approved” economic sectors to resume operations.

Penang said it would implement the conditional MCO “in three phases” starting May 4.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that although it is necessary to restart the economy in the state, it cannot take the risk to completely loosen the MCO.

“The state is preparing the guidelines from May 4 to May 8, further updates will be given soon after.

“The next phase will be from May 9 to May 12 and then May 13,” he said in a live press conference on social media on Sunday.

Pahang too said it would be maintaining the status quo on the MCO for now.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said although the state government supported the Prime Minister’s announcement on the conditional MCO, the details still had to be worked out specifically for Pahang.

“The Pahang government has to study and fine-tune it to match the current state of the Covid-19 outbreak in Pahang.

“This will be discussed further in the state security working committee’s weekly meeting on May 8,” he said in a statement yesterday.