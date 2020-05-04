Online competition to encourage students’ creativity during MCO

KOTA KINABALU: Despite the challenge of ensuring smooth online learning sessions, especially for students in rural and remote areas during the Movement Control Order (MCO), teachers in Sabah also use the opportunity to further enhance their teaching skills.

Sabah Education director Dr Mistirine Radin said the closure of schools due to the MCO , whereby the teaching and learning process is done from home, requires teachers to embrace an approach that is more creative, innovative and proactive.

She said based on daily reports send via Telegram by a group comprising teachers in Sabah, it was found that the learning materials they used were able to show off the students’ talent and creativity.

Describing its as a positive development, she said, it prompted the State Education Department (JPN) to organise an online competition to encourage more students to participate in the activities.

“This initiative is to boost the students’ self-development as well as to encourage them to be more active, creative and innovative, as well as to be socially health, even during the MCO period,” she told Bernama here.

Mistirine said the contest would include on improving the students’ command in Bahasa Malaysia and Engligh language, through singing and poetry recitals, in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; as well as designing graphic posters for anti-drug campaign.

She said the students were given a month, from April 20, to submit their online entries for the competition via https://bit.ly/e-BAKAT2020 link or (for those with no internet access) to send in a form of recording to the Sabah JPN by May 20.

All participants will be issued with a certificate, she added.

Mistirine said students are also encouraged to participate in project-based learning activities for other curricula such as sports and uniformed units.

“Apart from focusing on the academic ability, the teachers in Sabah also strive to highlight the co-curriculum aspect as both elements are important to produce students who are balanced and holistic,” she added. – Bernama