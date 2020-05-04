Printing simplified with the new, mobile Canon PIXMA TR150 printer

KUCHING: Canon’s latest PIXMA TR150 portable wireless printer is designed for on-the-go business professionals.

With direct printing from smartphones, a USB-charging battery pack, and the ability to store user-designed form templates in device memory, the PIXMA TR150 promises true PC-free operation combined with robust performance for all high-quality documents needs.

The compact size and slim profile of the PIXMA TR150 allows it to slot easily into a carry-on bag or briefcase. A high-contrast 1.44 inch OLED display adorns the top panel, and makes it easy to change print settings without a connected laptop, while displaying information such as remaining battery levels, ink levels, as well as on-location Wi-Fi signal strength.

A common Kensington security slot (K slot) is located at the side of the printer body, for an extra anti-theft deterrent when working with the device outdoors, or in hot-desking work environments.

The printer achieves plain text document printouts at up to nine images per minute (ipm) and up to 5.5 ipm for colour documents. An added bonus is the ability to print A4 images on glossy papers up to A4 borderless sizes – especially useful for creating glossy cover sheets for important client proposals.

The ability to store up to five customised print templates in device memory truly sets this printer apart from all others.

It enables business professionals to work more productively by storing frequently-used form templates for instant reprints, without the need to ever reach for a laptop or mobile phone.

The printer is powered by two ink cartridges: a pigment-based black ink cartridge, and a colour ink cartridge. This Canon Hybrid Ink system achieves flexibility in printing text and line documents with great precision and contrast, while retaining the option to deliver photo-realistic images on plain paper or glossy papers – perfect for producing an impressively sleek glossy cover page to finish off an urgent client presentation.

The battery pack can be charged using an AC adapter or a USB-C cable, both included in the package. Even when the battery is depleted, a mere 10 minutes of emergency charging by AC power will restore 36 pages of printing performance into the device, never compromising on productivity even after prolonged periods of non-usage.

The TR150 also supports dual-band Wi-Fi on the 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz bands, and also Wireless Direct technology that allows printing from smartphones directly without the need for a router or connection to infrastructural network.

The Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app for iOS and Android allows users to print copy and scan effortlessly using their smartphone or tablet, directly access cloud services and even remotely check printer status, remaining ink levels, or access online user guides.

The TR150 also supports Apple AirPrint, Mopria and Canon Print Service (Android plugin) for direct printing

Connect to your Facebook and Instagram accounts through the Canon Print Inkjet/SELPHY app or access photos on Dropbox and Google Drive via the Canon PIXMA Cloud Link service.

Documents and photos can be printed directly from your social network accounts and other supported cloud services.

The Easy-PhotoPrint Editor app for iOS, Android OS, Windows and Mac OS platforms is the perfect go-to app for all ID photo requirements, custom photo layouts, calendars, and postcard printing needs.

Using Canon’s free-for-download PosterArtist Lite, users can also make use of more than 1,300 pre-loaded templates, photos and clip art to design a wide range of flyers, posters suitable for different businesses.

The Canon PIXMA TR150 is expected to be available here soon.

Technical Specifications

Printable width: Up to 203.2 mm (eight inches), borderless up to 216 mm (8.5 inches)

Paper size rear tray: A4, A5, B5, LTR, LGL, Envelopes (DL, COM10), Square (5 x 5 inch, 3.5 x 3.5 inch), Card Size (91 x 55 mm), 4 x 6 inch, 5 x 7 inch, 7 x 10 inch, 8 x 10 inch

Paper handling (maximum number): 50 A4 paper

Network: WiFi

System requirements: Windows 10/8.1/7 SP1, (operation can only be guaranteed on a PC with a pre-installed Windows 7 or later), macOS 10.12 ~ 10.15, OS X 10.11.6

Display: 1.44 inch/3.6 cm OLED Display (Monochrome)

Interface: USB Type C, PictBridge

Operating environment: 5 to 35 Celsius

Humidity: 10 to 90 per cent RH (no dew condensation)

Storage environment: 0 to 40 Celsius

Quiet mode: Available

Power: Approximately 0.3W

Dimension: Approximately 322 x 185 x 66mm without battery, approximately 322 x 210 x 66mm (with battery)

Weight: Approximately 2.3kg with battery