PSB supports SMSU’s request to be included in committee probing SGH HCW’s complaints

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) fully and strongly supports Sarawak Medical Services Union’s (SMSU) request to be included in the committee investigating the complaints by “burnt out HCW” regarding the welfare of healthcare workers (HCWs) in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Its secretary-general George Lo noted that PSB had in an earlier press release, called on the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to appoint an independent panel to carry out the investigation and to exclude politicians.

“Unfortunately the State Disaster Management Committee has seen it fit to appoint two ministers to head the inquiry.

“In that case, it becomes essential that the SMSU be included as part of the committee in the interest of transparency and fair play,” he said in a statement Monday, pointing out that the SMSU role is to take care of the welfare of HCWs in Sarawak.

Lo noted that if the investigative committee concludes that there was no basis to the complaints raised, such conclusion would be validated by the presence of SMSU representatives in the Committee.

“On the other hand, excluding SMSU representatives from the investigative committee will call into question any decision to dismiss the complaints raised as an attempt by politicians to sweep the issues under the carpet.

“SMSU presence in the Investigative Committee will clothe it with the impartiality that such an important investigation deserves,” he said.