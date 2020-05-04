Report any violation of CMCO to authorities – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called on the people to report to authorities if they come across those who violate rules under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

He said they can report to the police at their nearest police station or to their respective district council offices.

“Alternatively, they can also report any violation of the CMCO by calling the hotline of the National Security Council (MKN) at 03-8888 2010 or the Malaysia Government Call Centre (MyGCC) at 03-8000 8000 which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said during his daily press conference on the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Putrajaya today.

He said if the violation is related to certain ministries, the public can report this to the relevant ministry hotlines.

“I believe a lot of people will help the government in this matter and if possible, do take photos or even better, record videos so the evidence is more solid,” he added.

On another matter in regards to inter-state travel, Ismail said that it is still prohibited for the people to travel from state to state during the CMCO.

He advised workers who wished to travel interstate to do so from from May 7 to 10.

“These four days starting from this Thursday is an exception.

“After that, inter-state travel trips will not be allowed unless approval is obtained from the police,” he said.

He said those who missed the four-day period for interstate travel, must report to the police and obtain permission from them for their travel purposes.

“But if possible, please travel within the four days set by the government to return to your workplace from kampung or visa versa,” he added.