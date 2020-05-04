‘Right move for Sarawak government to study implications of CMCO’

BINTULU: The Sarawak government’s decision to study the implications of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) before enforcing it in the state is the right move, Bintulu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) president Yek Siew Liong said.

He added the study is important to ensure its suitability for Sarawak, with the safety and welfare of people as priority.

He said on May 2, the state still had high number of new Covid-19 positive cases, with nine new cases and 172 person-under-investigation (PUI) cases, with Kuching and Kota Samaraham designated as red zone areas.

“In view of the above, it would not be wise to implement conditional MCO for most sectors allowing 100 per cent workforce capacity and no working hours restriction as the war against the spread of Covid-19 is not over yet.

“It takes time for a company to plan, adapt and adjust to the new norm of implementing precautionary measures, embracing the standard operating procedures and guidelines set up by the federal government,” Yek added.

On Friday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that under the CMCO, most economic sectors in the country would be allowed to operate from today under strict SOPs.

The MCO was enforced on March 18 and has been extended until May 12.