Roadblocks in non-strategic areas to be closed, says S’wak police chief

KUCHING: Roadblocks conducted during the Movement Control Order (MCO) in non-strategic areas will be closed, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

Aidi explained that the closure is to ensure that the police will be able to optimise its manpower and effectiveness in enforcing the MCO.

“The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has been doing research on the effectiveness of the enforcement involving roadblocks, snap check patrols and Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB).

“In order to optimise the manpower and effectiveness of the MCO enforcement, some of the non-strategic locations will be closed,” he said when contacted today.

With the closure of roadblocks in non-strategic locations, Aidi said the personnel will be re-assigned to focus on monitoring district boundaries and conducting snap checks.

“This is more effective in monitoring those who defy MCO,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aidi said police have arrested 19 individuals in Sarawak between 8am yesterday and 8am today for defying MCO.

He said the highest number of individuals being arrested was in Miri with seven arrests, followed by Kuching (four) and Sarikei (three).

Bintulu, Betong, Saratok, Lawas and Matu Daro each recorded one arrest, he added.

He said all those arrested will be investigated under Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 3) Regulations 2020 and Section 186 of the Penal Code.

Aidi said police have arrested a total of 2,004 individuals between March 18 and today and 1,363 individuals have been charged in court.