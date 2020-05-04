Rubbish collected after contract not renewed

SANDAKAN: The Sandakan Municipal Council (SMC) collected the rubbish at Bandar Tyng and Taman Harmoni last night after complaints from the residents and claim by the main contractor that its contract to collect rubbish was not renewed.

SMC posted on its official Facebook page last night pictures of its personnel collecting the rubbish using a regular truck.

Alam Motivasi, the main contractor appointed for rubbish collection in the district, claimed that its contract with SMC was not renewed after it ended on May 1, resulting in uncollected rubbish for three days in residential and public areas here.

Liberal Democratic Supreme Council Member cum LDP Sandakan Complaint Bureau chief, Robert Chong, said he had received numerous complaints regarding uncollected rubbish at all housing and public areas in town, Mile 4, Bandar Utama (Mile 6), Mile 8 and PPR Sungai Manila here.

Chong said most of the rubbish bins here are full and have not been collected by Sandakan Municipal Council (SMC) for days.

“If this is true then what is SMC’s newly appointed president Wong Foo Tin doing? He should not let the people of Sandakan face this kind of dilemma under his administration. Citizens also said that they have been paying their assessment fees but they get such bad service from the local council,” he said.

He pointed out that there are about 100 housing areas, shoplots, buildings, factories and public places like market, parking area, playground and more, that are affected.

“These places have rubbish that have been left to rot, and they smell bad, and are infested with maggots. How is SMC going to collect all these rubbish without proper vehicles?” he questioned.

Chong said that it appeared that SMC is attempting to take over the rubbish collection task itself.

“After few days of no collection, Alam Motivasi has yet to receive any call from SMC; from this we can assume that SMC will handle this task on its own. But, is SMC ready to handle the situation?”

He said after visiting Alam Motivasi’s site to further understand on the procedure and management in handling rubbish collection in Sandakan, he understood that in order to manage the rubbish collection in Sandakan, 30 units of garbage trucks and 200 workforces are needed.

“We have over a 100 housing estates, factories, workshops, shoplots and public areas to cover. If SMC decides to use the regular trucks for rubbish collection, it will only make the matter worse.

“Firstly, SMC will have to rent about 60 to 100 units of trucks as they don’t have designated garbage truck that could compress the rubbish. Secondly, who will be paying the rental (of the trucks)? If SMC is paying, then it would need to pay out a huge amount of money.

“Thirdly, this is on ad hoc basis and not contract basis. What if they suddenly stop operating? Who will be responsible? Fourthly, you need workforce to collect the rubbish from one residential area to another, and each truck will need at least four people to do the job, totaling about 350 workers.

“Fifth, filthy water will drip along the road because they are normal trucks and there will be foul smell. Can SMC manage this on its own? This is my concern,” he said.

Chong further explained that after the collection of rubbish, they need to send the rubbish at the collecting site where reclamation is needed. This is another matter that will arise in time to come.

“I would like to know how quick this process (rubbish collection) can be done for the whole of Sandakan. This is a health hazardous to all citizens of Sandakan and I hope that all elected representatives will look into this matter immediately.

“Rubbish is everywhere. I wonder why the elected representatives here do not speak out or take immediate action in helping the people of Sandakan.

We (Sandakan) have Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister and Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing from Sandakan, and yet nothing is being done.

“Many citizens have expressed their disappointment on all elected representatives for not even noticing that their rubbish are not collected and have now emitted foul smell along the roadside,” he said.

“This is not my problems or your problems but this is Sandakan’s problems. This is not a minor matter because Sandakan is now tackling the pandemic situation with citizens confined with Movement Control Order (MCO) regulations. The health of the people of Sandakan is not a small matter.”

Chong urged the SMC president to quickly solve this matter and let the people of Sandakan feel at ease during this critical time.