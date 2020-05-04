Sabah reports new case in Luyang

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded one positive novel coronavirus (Covid-19) case in the state capital yesterday, bringing the total to 316, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new case was reported in Luyang.

Meanwhile, 16 more patients have recovered, increasing the total number of recoveries to 268.

The recoveries are reported in Tawau (4), Lahad Datu (4), Kinabatangan (3), Kota Kinabalu (2), Tuaran (1), Penampang (1) and Putatan (1).

However, four patients were readmitted for treatment, including one each in Kota Kinabalu, Putatan, Kota Belud and Semporna.

A total of 44 patients are still being placed in wards.