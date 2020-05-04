Strict adherence to SOP will prevent Covid-19 resurgence

KUALA LUMPUR: Just minutes after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that almost all business sectors can resume operations when the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) is implemented today, social media platforms were inundated with disapproving comments.

In general, netizens wanted the government to rethink its decision as they felt that the nation was reopening “too much, too soon” and that it could lead to new spikes in Covid-19 cases similar to what other countries experienced after they lifted their curbs on movement restrictions.

One social media user commented: “The people of Hokkaido in Japan are regretting. Hopefully here (in Malaysia) there will be no regrets after CMCO is implemented.”

Hokkaido in northern Japan had lifted its three-week lockdown on March 19 after new Covid-19 cases trickled to one or two a day but 26 days later, a new state of emergency was imposed as the island was hit by a second wave of infections.

Malaysia enforced the Movement Control Order on March 18 to curb the transmission of the Covid-19 virus. The first phase ended on March 30 and was followed by the second and third phases. The fourth phase started on April 29 and will end on May 12.

Under the CMCO, various economic and social activities are allowed but subject to the conditions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been set by the government.

However, religious, social, community and cultural activities and inter-state travel, except for work purposes and to return home after being stranded in hometowns or elsewhere, are not allowed. Only outdoor sports activities involving small groups and with no body contact are allowed.

Is there any basis in the allegations that Malaysia is acting a little too hastily in easing its movement restrictions without considering the ramifications? Can the detractors use the experience of certain countries as grounds to strengthen their concerns?

Commenting on this, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Azmi Hassan opines that there is no basis in likening Malaysia’s situation with that of others as the CMCO is far different from the way they lifted their lockdowns.

“In Hokkaido for instance, their lockdown was for only three weeks and it was lifted when new cases of infections fell to single-digit figures.

“In other words, the lockdown was completely lifted and the people on the island did not exercise any responsibility to prevent getting infected. This is why there was a hike in new cases and Hokkaido was forced to impose a second lockdown,” he told Bernama.

Furthermore, he added, in Japan, the state of emergency was only limited to the Hokkaido province and not the rest of the country, unlike in Malaysia where the MCO was enforced nationwide.

Pointing to Canada, which also faced a resurgence in cases after the lockdown measures were loosened, Azmi said the rules there were not as tight as Malaysia’s and that Canadians resumed their normal activities.

Singapore, initially, practised voluntary preventive measures and only imposed a more stringent set of rules, termed as a circuit-breaker, in early April following sharp spikes in new cases reported daily.

“What I’m trying to say is that Malaysia’s ‘lockdown’ style is different from that of Japan, Canada and Singapore,” said Azmi.

At his press conference yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said that the new wave of Covid-19 cases in Japan was due to the government’s decision to allow foreigners to enter the country.

“… in Hokkaido, tourists were allowed to enter. It was spring over there and the Sakura flower season, which led to imported cases. However, Malaysia’s borders are still closed (to tourists) as this is among the measures we are taking (to prevent a resurgence of infections),” he said.

Meanwhile, a glance through the comments made by social media users indicated that many people understood what CMCO was all about. Certainly, they know that it is not their ticket to move freely and do whatever they want as the fourth phase of MCO will only end on May 12.

Under CMCO, those sectors allowed to operate fully must comply with the strict health-related SOPs drawn up on the advice of the Ministry of Health, which are based on data collected and best practices determined by the World Health Organisation.

All types of large-scale gatherings are still prohibited. There will no Ramadan bazaars or sales carnivals or balik kampung trips.

The government has already made it crystal clear that the CMCO is not the green light for the people to go shopping or take part in recreational activities.

It may not be easy for industries to operate within the realm of the new normal as it calls for strict adherence to certain SOPs.

In his Workers Day address where the CMCO was announced, the prime minister used the imaginary Pak Salleh as an example of a restaurant operator who would have to follow SOPs in order to reopen his business fully.

Pak Salleh will have to arrange the tables in his eatery in such a way that they are one-metre apart from each other. He will also need a thermometer to take the temperature of his customers. Not only that, he will also have to take down their phone numbers as well as the time and date they patronise his restaurant and provide a sanitiser for them to use.

Strict compliance with these SOPs is necessary to prevent Pak Salleh’s customers from being infected by the Covid-19 virus.

Other SOPs outlined by MOH include social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing a face mask, reporting immediately to the Health Department if anyone has information on any Covid-19 infection, and giving priority to protecting high-risk groups such as babies, children, senior citizens and people with disabilities.

Business premises or factories caught flouting the SOPs will be penalised, including being told to close their premises.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has been quoted as saying that if active Covid-19 cases are detected at a business premise, an Enhanced Movement Control Order will be imposed.

With the strict SOPs in place, Malaysians need not have to worry about the CMCO that will be implemented from today. Through its discussions with the MOH and other related ministries, the government has devised the most effective approach to jump-start the economy whilst continuing with its efforts to curb the pandemic.

No matter what the government does, the onus is on individuals themselves to keep themselves safe. Malaysians cannot leave everything to the government and hope for zero Covid-19 infection.

The time has come now for the people to practise the new normal by observing social distancing and practising self-hygiene. — Bernama