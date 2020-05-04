Tourism Ministry to formulate post Covid-19 recovery plan

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment is formulating a post-novel coronavirus (Covid-19) recovery plan for the tourism industry.

Its minister, Datuk Christina Liew, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said she would be calling for a second meeting with the heads of department under the ministry today to discuss measures to implement after the Covid-19 outbreak was over.

She said tourism was one of the hardest-hit sectors by the pandemic, which almost came to a standstill.

“Tomorrow I am calling for a second meeting with the heads of department under my ministry.

“We will brainstorm what we would do after Covid-19, especially pertaining to tourism development, wildlife and other areas.

“We want to make sure the tourism industry is able to proceed without any more hiccups when the Covid-19 outbreak is over,” she said.

Liew said this to reporters after witnessing the handing over of RMB300,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks, goggles, face shields and disposable medical protective clothing, donated by Fujian Fusun Investment Co Ltd and its subsidiary Skyrich Development Sdn Bhd to Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) here yesterday.

She was also keen to visit China post-Covid-19 to promote the bilateral relations between China and Sabah, particularly in tourism.

Liew said she had visited China with Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman last year and had been thinking about making another trip, possibly to Shanghai, to promote Sabah tourism.

Unfortunately, she said the visit did not materialize due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Nevertheless, she expressed confidence in China and other countries in developing vaccines that could treat the virus.

“I am confident that Covid-19 will become a thing of the past and we shall be able to promote bilateral relations then, especially in the tourism sector.”

On another note, Liew extended her appreciation to the private sector who sponsored PPE to the government during this difficult time.

The PPE donated by Fujian Fusun Investment Co Ltd and Skyrich Development Sdn Bhd included 480 pieces of disposable medical protective clothing, 400 pieces of face shields, 720 pairs of goggles and 50,000 pieces of face masks.

Also present were Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide, Skyrich Development Sdn Bhd general manager Lin You Lue and deputy general manager Li Wang Hui.