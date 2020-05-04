US GDP declines 4.8 per cent in 1Q

Fundamental outlook

AN advanced gross domestic product (GDP) report showed that US’ economy contracted 4.8 per cent in the first quarter (1Q), making it the worst performance since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. However, tech stocks like Microsoft and Facebook reported better-than-expected earnings and lifted US stock indexes.

US Fed pledged to keep interest rates to near zero until a full recovery could be reached and inflation regains two per cent. On April 30, the Dow benchmark closed at 11.1 per cent, making it the best growth in a single month since 1939.

US weekly claims for jobless benefits ended April 25 increased 3.84 million, totalling more than 30 million figure. Consumer spending declined 7.5 per cent in March, the sharpest fall since 1939. President Donald Trump made another unfounded comment that he suspected the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) came from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, without citing any evidence.

On Friday, more than three million cases of Covid-19 have been officially registered across the world and the death toll exceeded 200,000.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen traded in a small range around 107 last week. We expect the trend to be contained from 106 to 108 until it breaks beyond in either direction.

Traders are advised to observe the dollar index as a general trend to gauge the US dollar/Japanese yen market since there is not much fundamental influence in the market now.

Euro/US dollar climbed higher last week as the dollar receded. The range escalated from the 1.08 to 1.10 range and might advance higher in the coming weeks.

Technically, we foresee the trend will be contained from 1.09 to 1.11 in the coming week as the dollar stays weak. Risk control is advised in case of a slide beneath the 1.09 support. British pound/US dollar topped 1.26 last week. The price pattern revealed a resistance in the market and it is prone to correct soon. We expect the trend to trade lower with support emerging at 1.235.

The overall range is expected to be contained from 1.235 to 1.26 until the movement breaks beyond this constriction.

WTI Crude prices recovered and approached US$20 per barrel before the long weekend. We predict the trend will rise further but it could stay limited at US$23 per barrel. The downside is temporarily supported at US$16 per barrel. The threats of another downfall might come as the June Futures contract approaches its expiration after mid-month.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives reversed up after the market took a dip below RM2,000 per metric tonne.

July Futures contract settled at RM2,082 per metric tonne on Friday. The market could recover while sitting on RM2,030 per metric tonne. The upside potential might reach RM2,200 per metric tonne if the market demand recovers following the rise in crude prices.

Gold prices made a dip last week but supported at US$1,660 per ounce. We project the trend could be prone to strong demand but still capped beneath US$1,740 per ounce resistance.

The overall range is expected to be contained from US$1,660 to US$1,740 per ounce but it is likely to pierce above US$1,750 per ounce in mid-May.

Traders are reminded to observe the dollar’s direction that is an inverse catalyst to gold prices.

Silver prices traded in a small range last week but exhibited strong support at US$15 per ounce. We expect demand to be strong at US$14.50 to US$15 per ounce in case of a drawdown while the topside might test US$16 per ounce again. Be prepared for another surge in mid-month as the yellow metal might lead another new high.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]