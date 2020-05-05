37-year-old man killed in single-vehicle accident in Tudan

MIRI: A 37-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Perdana in Tudan at around 9.15pm last night.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today said the deceased, identified as Liew Thiam Fook, who worked at an oil and gas company based here, was heading towards Jalan Perdana from Kuala Baram main road.

“Upon arriving at Jalan Perdana, the victim lost control of his vehicle and skidded into a drain in front of him,” said Alexson.

He added that the victim was pronounced dead by paramedics from Miri Hospital who were also called to the scene.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.