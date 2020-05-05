Cigarettes smuggling via Pos Laju thwarted

LAHAD DATU: The State Zone of Royal Malaysian Customs Department had thwarted an attempt to smuggle contraband cigarettes by using courier service as disguise.

State Customs assistant director Datuk Abdullah Jaapar in a statement yesterday said a 27-year-old man who was the driver of an Isuzu NPR lorry carrying the items was detained.

Abdullah said the arrest was made by Lahad Datu Customs enforcement personnel about 2.45pm on April 28, at Jalan Silam.

“During the arrest, the driver claimed that the lorry was loaded with Pos Laju items and upon inspection, the team found it was loaded with boxes containing various brands of contraband cigarettes.

“The boxes contain 1,740,800 packets of cigarettes worth RM173,440 with unpaid taxes worth of RM1,625,728,” he said.

According to Abdullah, the lorry was using the method of delivering Pos Laju items as disguise to distract the authorities during this Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

He said the lorry which was travelling from Tawau was believed to be heading towards Lahad Datu to deliver the items, believed for the local market.

The suspect, he said, was remanded for further investigation.

The case is investigated underthe Customs Act 1967 and Excise Act 1976.