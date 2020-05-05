CMCO: Businesses in red zones still not allowed to operate – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Businesses in red zones are still not allowed to operate even during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“No, they will not be allowed to operate,” was his succinct reply to a question posed during his daily press conference on the CMCO in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri noted that during the CMCO, the police’s focus now would be on the compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government.

“The police will no longer focus on roadblocks during the CMCO as the movement control has been relaxed. In terms of movement, their focus will be on inter-state travel, which is still not allowed. Their focus during the CMCO will now be on compliance with the SOP.

“Thus, a special task force consisting of 14 agencies has been set up for the monitoring and enforcement of the SOP,” he said.

The 14 agencies are the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Civil Defence Force (APM), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Immigration Department, Public Works Department (JKR), National Security Council, Labour Department, Department of Occupational Safety and Health, MITI, KPDNHEP and the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

Touching on sanitisation operations in the nation, Ismail Sabri said that yesterday, 83 sanitisation works were carried out in 33 red and yellow zones in seven states, including 34 sanitisation works in Johor Bahru and 18 sanitisation works in Sabah.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri assured that the food supply in the country continued to remain sufficient and easily obtainable.

“The public will not need to worry about the food supply, especially during Ramadan. The food supply is sufficient and easily obtainable. The only thing that we are worried about is in terms of prices being hiked. If that occurs, please contact KPDNHEP,” he said.