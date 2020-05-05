CMCO: Not many businesses reopen in Peninsular Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Although the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) which commenced yesterday has allowed almost all economic sectors and business activities to resume operations, many businesses have yet to reopen.

This may be due to the fact that these businesses have to make preparations in compliance with the stringent standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

From random checks carried out at some of the capital’s popular shopping malls, most of them were still lacking of that “lively” atmosphere with many shops still remain shut, and for places such as the Pavillion and Fahrenheit88, only a few shops were opened.

Apparel store employee Hasreen Ahmad, 36, said she did not expect many customers yesterday but instead came to the shop to make preparations for the SOP.

“Today’s plan is to place markers on the floor to ensure customers stand within a meter from each other apart from cleaning the store and goods,” Hasreen told Bernama.

Jakel’s general manager of retail, Shafarhan Kahar, said they were always prepared to make sure the sales were conducted in accordance with the SOP.

“Before opening our shop we will do sanitation first. Only 250 customers will be allowed in this building at any one time,” Shafarhan said.

Bernama checks also found that on average, shopping centres did carry out body temperature checks, provide hand sanitisers and to take down information from the customers before allowing them to enter the premises.

Meanwhile, public transport users were also seen practicing social distancing and wearing face masks while using the service.

Retail assistant Chen Chee Yai, 23, said he felt slightly anxious to return to work in Kuala Lumpur using public transportation but his perception changed when he saw SOP compliance set in effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

“All users have to go through body temperature screenings before they are allowed to enter, so I feel confident and safe,” he said.

Meanwhile, a check at the Plaza Angsana mall in Johor Baharu found that shoppers were practising social distancing and complying with the SOP set by the management.

Security and auxiliary police personnel were also seen to guard the entrance and exit of the mall to ensure that visitors obey the instructions.

UDA Angsana Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Imran Salleh said the management had added security personnel with the implementation of CMCO, with a total of 37 security personnel including four auxiliary police were stationed at the mall.

“Currently only four doors out of the total of 13 doors in Plaza Angsana open to visitors. We also take body temperature, key information such as the address and phone number of each visitor entering this mall through each door,” he said, adding that only 70 per cent of business premises were operational yesterday.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a special message in conjunction with the Workers’ Day celebration last Friday, announced that the government to implement the CMCO with almost all economic sectors and business activities will be allowed to resume operations beginning yesterday. – Bernama