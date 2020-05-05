Covid-19: One death, 30 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded another death from Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) today, bringing the death toll to 106, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“The 106th death (Case 830) involved a Malaysian male aged 47. He was previously admitted to a private hospital on March 15.

“He was then admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital on March 16 and died on May 5 at 2.10am,” he said when presenting the daily updates on the Covid-19 situation in the country in Putrajaya today.

He also said that a total of 30 new positive cases were recorded as of 12pm today, bringing the total cumulative tally of cases nationwide to 6,383.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 83 cases had recovered from the disease and were discharged today, bringing the cumulative tally of recovered cases to 4,567.

This brings the total of active cases to date at 1,710 cases; where 24 currently treated at the intensive care unit, out of which eight require ventilator support.