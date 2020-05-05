Covid-19: Sarawak records 2 new positive cases, total now at 525

KUCHING: Sarawak Tuesday recorded two new positive cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 525 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said out of the two, one is from Kuching while the other is from Kota Samarahan.

“The other 38 districts recorded no new cases,” he told a press conference after the SDMC daily meeting today.

Uggah also informed that the state recorded 77 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 5,402.

“From the total, 122 are still pending lab test results,” he

Uggah informed that nine patients have recovered and discharged Tuesday, bringing the total of recovered cases to 310 so far.

“They have recovered and have been discharged. Out of the nine recovered, eight are from Sarawak General Hospital and one from Miri Hospital.

“There are 195 patients who are still under treatment, while three are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and one on ventilator support,” he said.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS), Uggah informed that there are 45 new arrivals from overseas, Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan Tuesday, with a cumulative total of 3,008.

“A total of 34 people have completed their quarantine and are allowed to go home,” he said.

Sarawak to-date recorded 17 deaths from the deadly disease.

On the Active Case Detection operation in Desa Ilmu and Uni Garden, Uggah said that the operation had ended on May 3 with a total of 15,583 individuals screened and 885 samples taken.

“As a result of the detection operation, three positive cases were identified and they were admitted to SGH for treatment,” he added.