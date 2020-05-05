Covid-19: Sarikei MP in stable condition – Sibu Hospital acting director

SIBU: Sarikei MP Wong Ling Biu who is currently receiving treatment for Covid-19 at Sibu Hospital is in stable condition, said Sibu Hispital acting director Dr Muhammad Ng Siah Huat.

Dr Muhammad however declined to give further information regarding Wong’s condition.

“What I can say is he is stable, but how is his condition, I do not think I am in the right position to reveal,” he said after the handing over of an Ultrasound Machine at Sibu Hospital today.

He also revealed that Wong is still receiving treatment at Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU).

On the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), he said so far, the hospital is not facing any shortage of supply.

He said the hospital is receiving continuous supply of PPE from the Ministry of Health and state government and some from the kind donation from the members of the public.

“With our current condition and situation, our supply is still adequate, we have more than a month supply. Of course, I cannot say what will happen in the future.

“Hopefully things will be better and if the situation worsened, we already have a plan,” he said.

Meanwihile, the ultrasound machine handed over to Sibu Hospital today was donated by Mafrica Group of Companies.

The group’s chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King handed over the machine to Dr Mohammad in the presence of Pediatrician Dr Toh Teck Hock and head of Emergency Department Dr Chan Swee Sing.

According to Dr Muhammad, the ultrasound machine will be placed in the emergency department.

He said the existing ultrasound machine at emergency department has been used for 12 years.

“Now, with this new machine, we can replace the old machine. With this newest technology, we can have clearer image,” he added.

He said the machine can be used to scan internal organs, vessels and heart.

“With better images, we can diagnose the problem of a patient earlier,” he said.