Downpour over Upper Baram causes floods to hit low-lying downriver areas

MARUDI: Continuous downpour over the Upper Baram last weekend triggered the floods that inundated several low-lying areas downriver.

Floods struck Kampung Benawa, a predominantly-Kiput Muslim village in Central Baram, and also Long Maro, a Kayan settlement in Tinjar, early yesterday.

Malay community leader Penghulu Edrews Abdul Gaphar said Kampung Benawa – one of many villages under his jurisdiction – had always been flood-prone due to its location being so near the Baram riverbank.

“The village sits on low-level ground. Continuous heavy rain, even from upriver areas, would cause the river to swell and the water to overflow.

“I expect that Kampung Tanjong Opar might also be flooded, in that the village is also near the Baram riverbank.

“It has been raining almost every evening, over the past weeks,” he said when contacted yesterday.

In this regard, Edrews advised all villagers in low-lying areas to always be alert and also be aware of their surroundings.