Dr Noor Hisham: 55 new cases, no deaths recorded nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: The number of new positive Covid-19 cases reported yesterday dropped back to two digits at 55, bringing the cumulative total in the country to 6,353 cases, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said another 71 cases had recovered and been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,484, or 70.6 per cent of the cumulative figure for positive cases.

“Seven of the 55 new cases reported today (yesterday) were imported. This means local infection accounted for 48 cases, with 24 being detected at clusters and localities under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“Therefore, the number of active Covid-19 cases with infectivity stands at 1,764.

“They have been isolated for treatment,” he said at a daily Covid-19 media briefing here yesterday.

He said the Covid-19 death toll remains at 105 as no fatalities were reported yesterday.

He said 28 cases were being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, including 13 cases on ventilator support.

Following the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham advised the people and employers to emphasise ‘S.O.P’.

‘S’ (syarat-syarat) refers to the conditions set, ‘O’ (orang) refers to those in high-risk groups like children, senior citizens and disabled people who need protection, and unwell and symptomatic individuals who need immediate health screening, and ‘P’ (penjarakan sosial) is about social distancing of at least one metre.

“As long as Malaysians abide by ‘S.O.P’ and practise the new norms in their daily lives, the Covid-19 chain of infection can be broken,” he added.

He also said the public can register the particulars of family members without smartphones in the MySejahtera application to help monitor their health conditions.

MySejahtera was developed by the government as a mobile phone app to raise awareness on health and Covid-19 to facilitate efforts to combat the deadly disease.

Dr Noor Hisham said MySejahtera can be used as a ‘hotspot tracker’ for users to obtain information on Covid-19 hotspots within a one kilometre radius of their location or search address. It also provides information on the nearest Covid-19 screening facilities and online advisory. — Bernama