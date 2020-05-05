Dr Yii: Putrajaya should respect powers conferred to states under Federal Constitution

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government should not be issuing threats to the states.

Instead, Dr Yii said the federal government should respect the different powers conferred to the states under the Federal Constitution, especially what is listed in 9th Schedule on the powers of the states under the concept of federalism.

“Technically, based on the item 7 of the 9th Schedule of the Concurrent List in the Federal Constitution which determines the role of Federal and State Powers, it clearly says that both federal and state have concurrent powers on public health and prevention of disease,” he said in a statement.

“And the Federal Constitution is the supreme law of the land, which means that it is even higher than the Act 342 itself.”

In Sarawak, he said the Local Authorities Ordinance 1996, the Businesses, Professions and Trades Licensing Ordinance [Cap. 33] that deal with matters of public health in public areas and business licensing and setting of regulations for running of businesses.

On top of that, the Protection of Public Health Ordinance 1998 gives certain authority to the state to deal with matters of public health in a local context, he added.

“Although I acknowledge the presence of Article 81 of the Federal Constitution which gives the condition where the state governments can exercise executive authority as long it is consistent with any federal law applying to that state, but I believe this dispute can be settled in a more constructive manner,” he said.

Dr Yii hoped that the state government would respond to the federal government as soon as possible to give some clarity as this has caused a lot of confusion on the ground especially among the people.

He said the people just wanted clarity and certainty, and also proper and detailed steps on the proper long-term “exit plan” to adapt to this “new normal”.

This has to be properly communicated and adequate time also should be given for proper adaptation and efficient enforcement rather than having a flip-flop policy that only cause more confusion, he added.

“If this gets out of control, this may not only trigger a constitutional crisis that may threaten scare the effectiveness of our fight against the pandemic and but also even scare away investors and affect the long-term economic future of our country,” he said.

Yesterday, Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said state governments that refused to comply with the Conditional Movement Control Olrder (CMCO), which allows almost all businesses to resume, may face legal action from various parties particularly industry players if they stop businesses from resuming their operations.

He said the federal government views seriously the position taken by the various state governments in refusing to execute the decision to restart the economy.

“Their actions are not founded on lawful authority and are contrary to the policy of the federal government, all the more so in view of the fact that the federal government’s policy has already been made into law and enforceable throughout the country,“ said Azmin.

Effective yesterday, companies from almost all sectors of the economy are allowed to operate following the government’s decision on April 29, 2020.