Flood recedes at access road to longhouses

BINTULU: The water level at the flood-hit access road leading to five longhouses in Sebungan, Sebauh receded yesterday as the skies cleared up.

“The access road is all clear and hopefully there will be no more rain. It has been fine weather in Sebauh yesterday (Sunday) and today (yesterday),” said Sebauh district officer William Manggoi when contacted for updates on the situation on the ground.

Access to the five longhouses – Rumah Timah, Rumah Robert, Rumah Kiri, Rumah Anita and Rumah Usah – was cut off after the water level rose following heavy rain Saturday evening.

The road remained inaccessible Sunday despite improved weather conditions.

To a question, William said the flood only affected the road and not the physical structure of the longhouses.

“Many of the residents are also not at their respective longhouse. They are in Bintulu and have not returned since we are still under the Movement Control Order,” he added.

He said a local community leader has been appointed to inform the divisional disaster management committee should flooding recur in Sebungan, so that the committee can dispatch the relevant authorities to render assistance to those affected.