Germany warns vaccine could take ‘years’

BERLIN: Germany’s Health Minister said developing a vaccine for the coronavirus could take ‘years’, after Donald Trump predicted that it could be achieved by the end of 2020.

“I would be delighted if it was possible to achieve this in a few months,” Jens Spahn said late Sunday on ARD television.

“But it can also take years as there can, of course, be setbacks, as we have seen some with other vaccines. The development of vaccines is one of the most challenging and difficult tasks in medicine,” he said.

Trump, relaunching his US re-election campaign last Sunday, was more optimistic.

“We are very confident that we’re going to have a vaccine at the end of the year, by the end of the year,” he said in a Fox News ‘townhall’ show broadcast from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

“The doctors would say ‘well, you shouldn’t say that.’ I’ll say what I think,” he said. — AFP