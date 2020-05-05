Idris: Sarawak should be temporarily exempted from CMCO

KUCHING: Sarawak should be temporarily exempted from the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), said Muara Tuang assemblyman Dato Idris Buang.

According to him, the temporary exemption could be done through the re-publication of an amended version of the CMCO notification.

Idris said while Sarawak respects the legislative supremacy of federal laws, in the same token, the federal government should also respect Sarawak’s different environment and setting that require different measures.

“Sarawak’s most paramount goal now, is to cut-off the spread of the virus, flatten the curve by controlling, securing and managing movement of people, with information-based and professionally guided strategies,” he said, while urging federal government to appreciate the situation in Sarawak.

“Sarawak may not be ready to apply the CMCO as yet as it fears a rebound and emergence of different mutated version of the virus which is well-founded due to what happened in other countries like Japan or China after they opened up too soon for business activities to restart,” he explained.

In view of this, Sarawak may need a few more weeks before loosening its MCO, he said.

“Relatively, Sarawak’s healthcare system is still overwhelmed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Hence, the federal government must be open to accommodate the fact and appreciate that the state government needs to address the situation in the state based upon the special knowledge of the peculiar condition in Sarawak.”