OPR slashed to two per cent

KUCHING: At its meeting today, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Bank Negara Malaysia decided to reduce the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 50 basis points to two per cent.

The ceiling and floor rates of the corridor of the OPR are correspondingly reduced to 2.25 per cent and 1.75 per cent, respectively.

The central bank in a statement said this came as global economic conditions have weakened significantly, measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic have disrupted economic activity across most economies.

“Recent indicators show that the global economy is already contracting, with global growth projected to be negative for the year. Financial conditions have also tightened amid elevated risk aversion and uncertainty,” it said in its statement.

“Substantial policy stimuli introduced by many economies, coupled with the gradual easing of containment measures globally, would partially mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19. Growth prospects should improve in 2021 with the expected containment of the pandemic.”

With this decision, the OPR has been reduced by a total of 100 basis points, complementing other monetary and financial measures by BNM as well as fiscal measures this year.

Together, these measures will cushion the economic impact on businesses and households and support the improvement in economic activity, it added.

“The MPC will continue to monitor the outlook for domestic growth and inflation. The Bank will utilise its policy levers as appropriate to create enabling conditions for a sustainable economic recovery.”

For Malaysia, BNM reiterated that domestic economic conditions have similarly been affected by the pandemic.

“The movement control order, while necessary to contain the spread of the virus, has also constrained production capacity and spending,” it said. Labour market conditions are also expected to weaken considerably. Economic conditions would be particularly challenging in the first half of the year.

“The fiscal stimulus measures, alongside monetary and financial measures will, however, offer some support to the economy. With more businesses allowed to operate under the Conditional Movement Control Order, economic activity is projected to gradually improve.”

BNM thus confirmed that the outlook for growth continues to be subject to a high degree of uncertainty, particularly with respect to developments surrounding the pandemic.

“Inflationary pressures are expected to be muted in 2020, with average headline inflation likely to be negative this year, due mainly to projections for substantially lower global oil prices,” it added.

“Nevertheless, the outlook remains significantly affected by global oil and commodity prices, as well as evolving demand conditions. Underlying inflation is expected to be subdued given the projections of weaker domestic growth prospects and labour market conditions.”