PDRM will stick with enforcing CMCO for now, says Sarawak police chief

KUCHING: More stringent measures will be taken by the police here when enforcing the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) which started yesterday.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said this was because the CMCO has been gazetted as a law that needs to be enforced by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) nationwide.

He said, for the last 24 hours no arrest has been made, but instead PDRM will advise the public on the CMCO first.

“Although the Sarawak government has not fully implemented the CMCO, it has been gazetted as a law.

“Therefore, no arrests have been made on the first day of the enforcement of CMCO and our approach is more towards giving advise to the public on the CMCO,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the CMCO which had been implemented yesterday had been gazetted, thus all the rules and regulations under the MCO had been automatically canceled.

He said that everyone nationwide was subjected to the standard operating procedures (SOP) as enforced under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

The punishment for violating the CMCO remains the same, with a RM1,000 fine or imprisonment of not more than six months or both.