Plight of taxi, e-hailing drivers in Sarawak who have yet to receive aid to be looked into – Lee

KUCHING: The plight of taxi and e-hailing drivers in Sarawak who have yet to receive the one-off financial assistance from the federal government will be looked into, assures Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He said he had received enquiries from the state’s taxi and e-hailing drivers who sought his ministry’s assistance to help them on the status of payment.

“I have personally contacted the federal Minister of Transport (Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong) who has promised to look into it and will revert back to me,” he said in a statement today.

The federal government under its economic stimulus package had previously announced that a one-off financial assistance of RM600 will be given to every taxi driver and RM500 to every e-hailing driver in the country.

Lee said his ministry’s permanent secretary had also officially written to the federal Ministry of Transport secretary-general to seek clarification and update on the matter.

“The state Ministry of Transport is also working closely with the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (CVLB) Sarawak on this matter,” he added.

Nevertheless, he also called on taxi drivers in the state who have yet to register for the one-off financial assistance to register themselves online as soon as possible.

“The forms are readily available at CVLB Sarawak’s official Facebook page.”

He said for the registration of e-hailing drivers, CVLB will continue to engage with e-hailing operators for the list of drivers.