Public still allowed to drive private vehicles with licenses expiring during MCO

PUTRAJAYA: Members of the public can still drive their vehicles in the event the Motor Vehicle Licence (MVL) or driver’s license has expired during the Movement Control Order (MCO), provided that the vehicle’s insurance is still valid.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) in a statement today said that owners of private vehicles were still exempted from renewing their MVL and driver’s license during the MCO period as announced by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong on March 24.

However, it said JPJ had now allowed Pos Malaysia to carry out driver’s licence and MVL renewals for private vehicles.

“JPJ understands the public’s grouses on JPJ office counters currently only catering to commercial vehicles and certain types of transactions,” the statement said, adding that JPJ counter transactions were being expanded in stages to reduce the risk of spreading the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To support economic activities to resume, the current focus (at JPJ counters) is on commercial vehicle transactions only.

“JPJ will gradually open up counters for other transactions including those related to private vehicles,” it added. – Bernama