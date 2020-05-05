Sarawak 2020 State Budget — The budget that never was and never will be

The following is a statement issued by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh. In it, the former second finance minister urges the Sarawak government to review all its development initiatives under the 2020 State Budget due to the loss of revenue from oil and gas as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. PSB also calls on the Chief Minister to re-prioritise and re-examine all projects it has announced and shelved or cancelled and those which are non-critical.

SARAWAK Chief Minister who is also Finance Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced in his Budget 2019 speech delivered on 5 November 2018 that the said 5% sales tax on oil and gas was expected to bring in RM3.897 billion.

That comprised a huge part of the total revenue of RM10.513 billion for 2019. He further declared that “this will be the first time the state is expected to achieve such a record revenue of more than RM10 billion.” But with sales tax of 5% on oil and gas amounting to RM3.897 billion not forthcoming, the total revenue for 2019 was only RM6.616 billion – a near 37% shortage of RM3.897 billion.

Now the 2020 budget looks to be repeating the fallacies of the 2019 budget. In his Budget 2020 speech delivered on 13 November 2019, the Chief Minister announced that sales tax of 5% on oil and gas is expected to bring in RM2.878 billion and this amount is also not forthcoming. The 5% royalty on oil and gas of RM1.839 billion will also be drastically reduced. The actual total expected state revenue for 2020 will only be approximately RM5.938 billion rather than the budgeted RM10.067 billion as announced by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari – another 41% shortage of RM4.129 billion.

Furthermore, since Sarawak is heavily reliant on oil and gas and with the recent collapse of oil prices from around USD50 per barrel at the time Budget 2020 was announced to around USD16 per barrel as of 29 April 2020, it is expected that the actual royalty income from oil and gas will be far lower than projected for budget 2020. The projected sales tax of 5% on oil and gas of RM2.878 billion would be slashed to an estimated RM0.921 billion at the current rate, that is, if any of this sum would be forthcoming at all given that Petronas has yet to pay this amount and is pending a highly politicised and likely drawn out court battle. Similarly, the 5% cash compensation for royalty on oil and gas of RM 1.839 billion will also follow suit to be heavily reduced to RM0.588 billion.

Besides oil and gas, Sarawak also depends on revenue from palm oil, timber, interest and dividend to finance each annual budget. Sales tax from crude palm oil, crude palm kernel oil is expected to drop drastically due to lower production as a result of the Movement Control Order and also due to lower prices. Likewise, royalty, premium and tariff from the timber industry will also be very much reduced. Even our dividend income mainly deriving from shareholdings in gas plants will be very much lower as a result of falling prices for oil and gas. This too will drastically affect the state revenue with the projected income of RM 1.784 billion likely to whittle down a great deal with current prices.

Overcommitted and sinking

All of the above factors, coupled with the looming global recession in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic forms a perfect storm for the Sarawak economy for 2020 and beyond.

And yet the Chief Minister said, during RTM’s Bicara Naratif Show on Sunday, 29 March 2020 that “I will re-evaluate what we have announced to be given to the people so that in the next six months, our economy can be restored to normal.” This seems contrary to popular views held by the world’s top economists and health experts that the devastating effects of the global recession will take a least a few years to play out.

It is perhaps this optimism that has led to the Chief Minister increasing commitments to major development projects in the state to over RM25 billion in the 2020 budget, which is up RM5 billion from 2019 budget’s RM20 billion. This is despite the continued budget deficit which will only continue to be dragged down as Covid-19 brings the world economy to its knees.

The question then becomes not just a matter of how but also whether the State Government can in fact resolve the enormous funding gaps in its state budget. This also leads to the question as to whether the Government can in fact afford these extravagant projects especially those of lower priority and of dubious merits.

The commitments as announced by the Chief Minister in Budget 2020 have, amongst others, included:

a. “A sum of RM6.597 billion is proposed to finance various programs and projects.” [page 27]

b. “To accelerate the pace of development in the rural areas, at total sum of RM13.357 billion is proposed in 2020 for the implementation of high impact projects.” [Page30]

c. “In the provision of treated water and electricity supplies, the state govt is targeting 100% coverage by year 2025. To achieve this objective a sum of RM3.742 billion will be provided in 2020 for the implementation of the on-going programs and projects for water supply.” [page 38]

d. And for electricity – “A sum of RM1.45 billion will be provided. [page 40]

e. “A total sum of RM1.15 billion is for state digital economy initiatives.” [page 42]

f. “Under this budget, a sum of RM134.1 million will be allocated to undertake Sarawak Museum Campus and other museums.” [Page 46]

g. “A sum of RM797 million will be allocated to implement various agriculture programs and projects.” [page 50]

h. “A sum of RM265 million will be allocated in year 2020 for Agriculture Facilitation Fund (AFF) programme.” [page 51]

i. Repayment of our public loan of RM1 billion, “the first tranche of RM350 million this year (2019) and the balance of RM650 million will be paid in the year 2020.” [Page 56]

j.“A sum of RM220 million will be provided for continuation of centers of technical excellence and others.” [Page 60]

These commitments are meaningless if the state does not have the funds to carry them through, unless deciding to dig into our hard earned and “sacred” reserve funds.

Given that the Chief Minister has promised not to touch the state’s reserves for these development projects, again this raises the question of where is the money going to come from to support these projects currently and in the future. Afterall, these major projects will require the state to meet a tall annual multi-billion commitment over a number of years lest they are shelved and monies already spent come to no fruition.

The Chief Minister is fully aware that the State’s income is going to fall critically short of expectation. Yet, on his walkabouts, he has continued to announce projects left, right and center as if he had limitless funds at his disposal. In the 2019 budget, the chief minister said “To date, at total of 282 walkabout projects costing RM6.3 billion have been approved for implementation.” [Page 66]

Sarawak’s budgets for 2019 and 2020 are, in fact, presumptuous Budgets and are unrealistic even before the Covid-19 pandemic plunged the world economy into a downward spiral and sent oil demand falling off the cliff. With oil price at rock bottom and Petronas contesting the validity of the sales tax through the Courts, it completely defies logic to spend money that we may never get.

It is extremely critical that the State Government must immediately come to terms that the current overcommitment and overspending is not tenable and must be curbed for any chance of an economic turnaround for Sarawak.

Where is the magic bullet?

On 23 March 2020, the Chief Minister announced the RM1.15 billion “Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package” as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic. On 10th April 2020, the Chief Minister further announced a second aid package known as “Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) valued at RM1.1 billion. In between Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah also announced an allocation of RM16.4 million for essential food items to be given to the people of Sarawak.

Altogether this is a total sum of RM2.2664 billion. The Chief Minister, when announcing the aid package, said “It is not necessary for the Sarawak Government to table an additional Supply Bill for all the aid packages that have been announced. This is because the funds are already made available via the Contingency Fund as approved by the DUN in the 2020 Budget.”

However, there is no provision for any Contingency Fund in Budget 2020, let alone one which can pay for the aid packages of RM2.2664 billion. It calls into question as to how the Chief Minister can appropriate such large funds without approval of the DUN.

Further and in any event, as pointed out above, the budgets for 2019 and 2020 have blown out of all proportions due to the non-receipt of the 5% sales tax on oil and gas and lower income from other revenue. There is simply no money for the Contingency Fund, whether for development or for aid.

The Chief Minister has spoken about “alternative financing model through the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS)”. Any bond issued by DBOS becomes a liability of the Sarawak Government as DBOS is wholly owned by the government. That means that the Sarawak Government will have to pay if DBOS fails to pay.

Similarly, if any part of the State’s reserves of RM31 billion is transferred to DBOS to fund state projects, the State’s reserves is accordingly reduced by the amount expended by DBOS because DBOS is part of the State Government and not a private bank. RM5 billion, for example, placed on deposit with Maybank can be taken back at any time upon demand. RM5 billion of State reserves placed with DBOS and used to fund projects cannot be returned on demand. In truth and in fact, state reserves placed with DBOS and spent on projects is the same as spending the reserves. It then becomes an alternative funding in name only but not in form.

A real solution to stay afloat

At the Federal level, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapha Mohamad on Friday 24 April 2020 also suggested that the Federal Govt had to go back to the drawing board to re-look at the planning for 12 MP, because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent oil price crash. He said, “we have to re-visit some of the assumptions.”

Sarawak must do the same. The oil and gas sector has suffered such a massive blow which will flow on to have a devastating impact on our state’s economy. It is necessary to go back to the drawing board to re-examine, rationalise and to review all of the state’s development initiatives. More importantly, there must be a re-prioritisation exercise to decide what expenditure are critical, what can be put on hold and what ought to be done away with in order not to put excessive strain on the state’s financial resources.

The solution to the overblown budget deficit must be a real one. With the numerous high cost projects announced by the Chief Minister, and no sales tax income from oil and gas as well as a projected sharp fall in royalties from oil and gas, palm oil, timber and dividend, it is imperative that the government re-examines all projects it has announced and shelve or cancel those which are non-critical.

At this critical juncture, any expenditure must be focused on resuscitating the State’s economy and helping our businesses recover, particularly SME’s and the industries which are fundamental to our State’s economy like oil palm, timber, agriculture, shipbuilding and fishery.

If the government proceeds to continue carrying out all the commitments as announced by the Chief Minister, Sarawak may face financial distress and this will impact us and our future generations.

Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh

President, Parti Sarawak Bersatu