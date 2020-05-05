Search for missing man called off after no leads found

KAPIT: The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has suspended the search for a man, who had gone missing while hunting in a jungle near his longhouse in Nanga Merit seven days ago.

Bomba Kapit officer Erwandy Tugor, when contacted yesterday, said authorities would resume the search should new information turn up.

“The longhouse folk have consulted a shaman in the hope of locating the missing man. We have suspended the search after no leads were found, but would resume the operation if

there is any new development,” he said.

Langa Ikok, 50, from Rumah Tiso entered the jungle alone to hunt at around 7am on April 27, but failed to return that evening.

Longhouse villagers went searching for him after that, but failed to find him, leading them to notify the authorities on April 30.