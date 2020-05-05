Several routes in Kuching closed to limit movement of people

KUCHING: Several routes in the city have been closed to limit the movement of people, especially those traveling between districts.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the police have to take such action so that the public would only use the routes with roadblocks.

He said this is to ensure that the public follow the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) that was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on May 1.

“We have closed a few routes and roadblocks are set up between districts because we want to limit the movement of the public going in and out between districts.

“This is part of our efforts to break Covid-19 chain,” said Aidil in a press statement today.

Aidil was also responding to the public complaints that a few routes in the city have been closed since yesterday.

Meanwhile, on Op Covid-19, he said since yesterday, the police are only be giving advice to members of public with regard to CMCO.

“Throughout the operation, the police will only be giving advice/information to the public with regard to CMCO in order to curb the spreading of the disease.

“Most vehicles checked had the permits to go out for valid reasons,” he added.

He said police have checked a total of 1,867 vehicles thus far, comprising 1,142 cars and 193 motorcycles, 162 lorries and 362 other vehicles.

“We have also given advice and information to about 2,090 members of the public on CMCO,” added.

Among the roadblocks that are conducted by the Padawan District Police headquarters (IPD) are at Batu Kawa Road, Penrissen Road (Kota Sentosa) and Mile 18 Kuching-Serian Road.