Shell contributes essential items

KUCHING: Shell Malaysia continues to support and care for the nation’s frontliners during the fight against Covid-19 through its contributions to the healthcare officers in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan.

Medical items such as face masks, goggles and coveralls as well as food supplies including drinking water, were among the things being contributed to the medical frontliners of Miri Hospital, Bintulu Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, and Labuan Hospital.

According to Shell Malaysia vice-president (Upstream) Ivan Tan, Shell pays tribute to the courageous healthcare workers on the frontlines, standing with them during these unprecedented times.

“We thank you for placing the wellbeing of Malaysians above yourselves and we are all very proud of you. We will continue to provide the support to the nation to fight this pandemic.

“We will also continue to do our part, (as among those in) essential services, in ensuring that our nation has a safe and reliable supply of energy through this period.

“We are grateful to our dedicated Shell frontliners working at all our offshore and onshore locations, who make this possible,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Additionally in Bintulu, Shell’s gas-to-liquid operations plant Shell MDS Malaysia contributed 100 pieces of disposable coveralls and 8,220 pairs of shoe covers to the healthcare frontliners of Bintulu Hospital.

Shell MDS managing director Omar Sheikh said they were deeply grateful for the services that the frontliners in the medical services had been providing throughout these difficult times and thus, wanted to encourage and support them.

“Our team looked into our inventory and found several PPE (personal protective equipment) items that would be of great use for the hospital staff.

“We’re prioritising their needs over ours as we know how crucial it is for our medical frontlines to be safely equipped in their fight to safeguard the people from Covid-19.

“Shell is committed to the well-being of our communities where we operate and we want to play our part in supporting these brave Malaysians in any way we can,” he said.

Shell frontliners across Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan as well as the contractors are receiving care packages as a gesture of appreciation from the company, while necessary measures have been taken to ensure the work areas are safe.

Shell has implemented a comprehensive set of protocols and procedures that will help reduce the risks of exposure and transmission to Covid-19 at all its work locations — in line with the requirements of the government.

Shell is committed to creating a clean and safe environment at its retail stations by practising various prevention guidelines to ensure that the stations are safe for both the customers and the site workers.

This commitment includes disinfecting high-touch areas every hour where the fuel pumps and nozzles, pin pads, dispenser air balancers, door handles, pay windows, cashier’s area, tissue dispensers, switches, taps and sinks.

All Shell restrooms are also being cleaned consistently.

Shell continues to do its part for Malaysians in these times and as such, it urges everyone to stay safe by staying at home during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, and by practising meticulous personal hygiene as advocated by the Ministry of Health.

For more information about Shell’s initiatives, visit www.shell.com.my/covid19.