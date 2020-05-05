Sports Toto, STC not opening May 6

KOTA KINABALU: All number forecast operators (NFOs), namely Sports Toto Malaysia Bhd, Magnum 4D Berhad and Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn Bhd (Da Ma Cai) have been directed to keep their operations closed until further notice.

The government denies having given approval to these number forecast operators to resume operations on May 6, 2020, as per news viralled on social media.

Sandakan Turf Club (STC) 4D also said its outlets will be closed until further notice from the Ministry of Finance Malaysia.

In a statement yesterday, STC said all posters or video clip in regard to reopening of outlets and draw on May 6, 2020 is not true and not relevant to the company.