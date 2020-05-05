Stephen Rundi to meet with SGH head of departments to discuss welfare of healthcare workers

KUCHING: Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom will be meeting with Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) head of departments in the next two to three days on issues pertaining to the welfare of the hospital’s healthcare workers and medical staff.

He said the committee set up by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to look into the welfare of the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) medical staff is still in the process of gathering information at the moment as well.

“Actually we are looking at all the information we have found and will call for a meeting with the head of departments at SGH in the next two to three day.

“After that, we will report to SDMC,” he told a press conference today.

Dr Rundi alongside his assistant minister Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi leads this committee which was set up after two anonymous letters concerning the welfare of SGH healthcare workers were published on the Internet.

Among others the letters had alleged that the testing of SGH healthcare workers for Covid-19 was done in a haphazard manner, that they were placed in poor living conditions and they were faced with inconsistent policies.