Two million cigarettes worth RM1.5 mln seized

SANDAKAN: Two million sticks of contraband cigarettes worth about RM1.5 million was seized by Sandakan Battalion 15 General Operation Force (PGA 15) personnel in Sapi Nangoh, Beluran’s Road Check Point (RCP), on Sunday night.

According to PGA 15 Commanding Officer, Superintendent Toipi Lamat, the suspects were male aged 34 and 38.

He said the container truck that was driven by a 38-year-old man was on its way from Sandakan to Kota Kinabalu when it was stopped for inspection at the RCP, but the driver produced a suspicious document, and he refused to open the container.

“The suspect told the police that the key of the container was left in Sandakan, and said that the owner of the container will come to the location with the key.

At about 12.40am (Monday), a 34-year-old man came and claimed to be the owner of the container, but he too claimed to have left the key in Sandakan.

“After interrogation, the suspect had verbally admitted that there are contraband cigarettes inside the container. Both suspects and the truck were then taken to Beluran Headquarters Police Station for further investigation.

“At the police station, police personnel and the suspects had opened the container, and found boxes of contraband cigarettes of different brands. The suspects were then arrested and the contraband cigarettes and the truck were confiscated,” he said.

“The suspects are investigated under Customs Act 1967.”

He said that both suspects will also be investigated for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) which falls under Regulation 3 (2) of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.