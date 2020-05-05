Uggah: SDMC will announce SOP on Hari Raya, Gawai Dayak celebrations soon

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will announce in due course what are the standard operating procedures (SOP) to adhere to for the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebrations, said its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the committee will be looking at the state’s Covid-19 situation before coming up with the SOP.

“One of our biggest challenge is to maintain areas which are green zones.

“This applies not only to longhouses and villages in rural areas but also those in towns across the state,” he told a press conference here today.

As of now, the deputy chief minister said the state has decided that there will be no Ramadan and Gawai bazaars.

“SDMC as I’ve said, is dynamic so we’ll see how is the progress, situation and circumstances.

“It is very important that social distancing is practiced and we will come up with the SOP and announce it when the time comes,” he said.

This year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be held on May 24 and 25 while Gawai Dayak will be celebrated on June 1 and 2.

On another issue in regards to Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing’s call for more flights between Bintulu and Kuala Lumpur, Uggah said this would be based on the capacity of each town in allocating hotel rooms for quarantine.

“It is for that reason that we have decided that Bintulu is to have only one flight a week because it does not have a lot of hotels.

“It is not only in Bintulu as we also limit the number of flights in Sibu, Miri and even Kuching,” he explained.

He however noted that there would be additional flights to Bintulu either today or tomorrow to meet the requirements of students returning home from Peninsular Malaysia.

He also said the reduced number of flights is not fixed as it will be reviewed by SDMC from time to time.