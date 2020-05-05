Uni Garden now quiet after Covid-19 ACD operation ends

KOTA SAMARAHAN: All seems quiet at Uni Garden following the end of the Covid-19 active case detection (ACD) in the area on Sunday.

A visit by The Borneo Post to the area yesterday saw no resident outside of their homes apart from the very few who were seen outside talking to officials from the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS).

“The area seems quiet as always but I really haven’t been out (of my home lately),” said Georgette Tan, who is a resident of the area.

She also said that she was relieved now the Covid-19 active case detection operation in her area is over so she can now get out of her house to buy groceries with more ease.

Tan also revealed that she and her family were however not among those who were called to be tested and were only interviewed by the relevant authorities.

“It makes sense that the relevant authorities would have to select people from our area for testing. This is because it took them almost a week just to interview residents here, what more to say if every member of each household were to be tested,” she said.

Uni Garden and Taman Desa Ilmu were off limits to non-residents during the Covid-19 active case detection operation last week.

Residents of the two areas could still go out to buy essential supplies at shops within the ACD areas.

The ACD was carried out in the two housing areas following the detection of 20 positive Covid-19 cases there, involving two deaths, within 14 days.

The operation covered a total 5,300 homes in the two areas, involving 120 personnel from the police, the Health Department, the Civil Defence Force and Rela.