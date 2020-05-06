1.3 million users downloaded Gerak Malaysia app – Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Gerak Malaysia application has been downloaded 1.3 million times, with over 600,000 requests for inter-state travel permits received by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) since yesterday (midnight, May 4), said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

He said the public could still log in to the app tomorrow (May 6) and advised them to provide their original address and that of their intended destination.

“Do this as soon as possible so police can plan appropriately to ensure a smooth travel for them from May 7 to May 10.

“For more details on the app and for interstate movement, the public can visit www.gerakmalaysia.gov.my,” he said in a statement today, adding that those stranded and wanting to return to their hometowns should make their applications through the Gerak Malaysia app.

In addition, Huzir urged IOS users to register from May 7 onwards before embarking on their journey according to the stipulated schedules.

“Applications for interstate movement can also be made manually, whereby applicants need to download a form from the PDRM Facebook page or fill up the form at the nearest police station, through appointment, for approval,” he said.

He said a press conference would be held tomorrow (May 6) at 3 pm at the Bukit Aman Theatrette on interstate movement.

On Sunday, over 1.2 million users had downloaded the Gerak Malaysia app, with 503,276 users applying for inter-state travel permits since April 25.