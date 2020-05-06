A case of one Harjit Singh too many

KUALA LUMPUR: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) iconic veteran newscaster Datuk Harjit Singh Hullon is very much alive!

And so is Harjit Singh Gill, the retired RTM English Desk news editor!

Sadly, Harjit Singh Bhullar, former Radio Malaysia English Service sports commentator, died in Perth, Australia, yesterday. He was in his 80s.

There was no confusion until a post got circulated on social media that Harjit Singh had passed away and the picture of Harjit Singh Hullon was posted with the message.

“Since morning, my family members have been receiving all these calls and messages. This is causing emotional harm to my family and creating confusion for the members of the public,” Harjit Singh Hullon, 67, told Bernama.

“I am fine. I wish to correct the perception of the people on the death,” he said.

Harjit Singh Hullon was a familiar face for most Malaysians who used to watch prime time news on RTM. He was well known for his flawless diction of both spoken Malay and English and for being the only Sikh newscaster at the television station.

Harjit Singh Gill, 66, the one-time RTM English Desk news editor, explained that there were three people named Harjit Singh who had worked at RTM.

Harjit Singh Bhullar, the sports commentator, was the one who died.

Harjit Singh Hullon said Harjit Singh Bhullar migrated to Perth, after retiring in the 1990s, with his wife Doris Chua, another Radio Malaysia colleague, with their two sons and a daughter.

“In the 1960s, Bhullar ventured into television and became a producer. My condolences to his wife and family for their loss,” he said, clearing the confusion over what can be assumed as the case of one Harjit Singh too many. – Bernama