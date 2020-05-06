Abang Johari: SDMC to announce state’s protocol on CMCO in ‘2, 3 days’

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will be announcing the state’s protocol or standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the coming two or three days, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said although the state government has decided to follow the federal government in implementing the CMCO, the state has been given the flexibility to implement it based on the needs of the state.

“I attended the meeting (in Putrajaya). During that meeting we (state government) decided that we are going to open the (state’s) economy, but it depends on the SOP. The flexibility is there, it’s up to us, that suits us.

“That is why we say we respect the decision (by the federal government), we will follow. But the implementation is based on our needs. Now we will implement it gradually.

“In the coming days we will announce the SOP, I will leave it to SDMC,” he told reporters during a press conference here this afternoon.

Abang Johari said the state government would need to familiarise itself with the protocol of the “new normal” first before it can implement CMCO in the state, adding that it has to be implemented gradually, and not in haste.

He said if CMCO is to be implemented in Sarawak as it is immediately, many Sarawakians will be caught off guard and not know what to do and what not to do under the current protocol.

“That is why our SDMC under Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is being cautious. It has to be gradual.

“Before you can really adopt the ‘new normal’, you must know the protocol, what exactly is the ‘new normal’.

“For example social distancing, no house visiting during festive seasons. Also when opening coffeeshops, what are the placement of the tables like, and so on and so forth,” he explained.

In that respect, Abang Johari said he will leave it to SDMC to publicise and promote the protocols of the ‘new normal’ within two or three days.